UTI Mutual Fund and Multipl launch Investment UPI for spending

UTI Mutual Fund and fintech platform Multipl just rolled out Investment UPI at Global Fintech Fest 2026.

Now, when you pay with UPI through Multipl's Spending Account, your spending money gets parked in a liquid mutual fund, so it remains invested until you actually use it.

The required amount is redeemed from the investment and used to complete the payment, subject to mutual fund terms, conditions and processes, making everyday spending a bit smarter.