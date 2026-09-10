UTI Mutual Fund and Multipl launch Investment UPI for spending
UTI Mutual Fund and fintech platform Multipl just rolled out Investment UPI at Global Fintech Fest 2026.
Now, when you pay with UPI through Multipl's Spending Account, your spending money gets parked in a liquid mutual fund, so it remains invested until you actually use it.
The required amount is redeemed from the investment and used to complete the payment, subject to mutual fund terms, conditions and processes, making everyday spending a bit smarter.
Investment UPI pilot drew 20,000 users
You can pay bills or buy gift cards straight from your account, with leftover cash staying invested until needed.
After a pilot with 20,000 users and ₹20crore invested, it's clear people are interested.
Unlike regular bank deposits, your money follows mutual fund rules, so there's some risk and redemption time, but you can keep your unused funds invested until needed while keeping things flexible.