Uttar Pradesh and Japan commit ₹3,191cr to YEIDA manufacturing

Escorts Kubota is putting ₹2,025 crore into a new plant for tractors and construction gear: expect more than 3,800 new jobs there.

Minda Corporation is investing ₹1,166 crore in two automotive parts facilities that should add another 6,440 jobs.

There's also talk of a Japanese City near Noida International Airport to attract more Japanese companies and provide them with an integrated industrial environment close to semiconductor, electronics, and data-centre ecosystems.

More than 200 Japanese delegates, including business leaders and industry representatives, were at the event, so yeah, it's kind of a big deal.