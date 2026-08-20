Uttar Pradesh and Japan commit ₹3,191cr to YEIDA manufacturing
Big news from the Uttar Pradesh-Japan Investment Meet 2026: Uttar Pradesh and Japan are joining forces on fresh manufacturing projects worth ₹3,191 crore.
New factories by Escorts Kubota and Minda Corporation will pop up in the YEIDA region near Noida, aiming to create over 10,000 jobs.
The partnership is all about pushing forward in tech, green energy, and agriculture, plus giving a major lift to local industry.
Escorts Kubota ₹2,025cr Minda Corporation ₹1,166cr
Escorts Kubota is putting ₹2,025 crore into a new plant for tractors and construction gear: expect more than 3,800 new jobs there.
Minda Corporation is investing ₹1,166 crore in two automotive parts facilities that should add another 6,440 jobs.
There's also talk of a Japanese City near Noida International Airport to attract more Japanese companies and provide them with an integrated industrial environment close to semiconductor, electronics, and data-centre ecosystems.
More than 200 Japanese delegates, including business leaders and industry representatives, were at the event, so yeah, it's kind of a big deal.