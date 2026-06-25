Uttar Pradesh announces 500 GCCs by 2031, signs TeamLease MoU
Uttar Pradesh just announced a big plan: the state aims to launch 500 Global Capability Centers (GCCs) by 2031, focusing on cities like Lucknow and Kanpur, not just the usual tech hubs.
The news dropped at the Uttar Pradesh Global Growth Dialogue 2026 in Bengaluru, where Invest UP signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with TeamLease Group to kick things off.
MoU promises 3 months workforce support
The MoU, signed in front of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, promises free workforce support and AI advisory for new GCCs during their first three months.
Invest UP's CEO Vijay Kiran Anand highlighted how building talent in tier-two and tier-three cities will help attract more investment.
TeamLease Group will handle hiring and tech support from day one, aiming to make Uttar Pradesh a top spot for emerging job sectors.