Uttar Pradesh building Greater Noida 69.52 acres AI robotics park
Business
Big news for tech lovers: Uttar Pradesh is building a massive robotics and AI park in Greater Noida.
Spread across 69.52 acres, the project promises over 100,000 new jobs and aims to pump ₹2,000 crore into the state's economy every year.
Finance Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna briefed reporters after the Cabinet meeting.
PRAGATI Park to have 2 zones
PRAGATI Park will have two main zones. The first, built through a public-private partnership, will focus on supporting startups and entrepreneurs with cutting-edge facilities (Greater Noida Authority gets a 26% stake here).
The much larger second zone will be fully privately developed. The first part is expected to open within three to four years after setup.