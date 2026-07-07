Uttar Pradesh unveils Data Center Policy 2026 to attract ₹2L/cr
Business
Uttar Pradesh just rolled out its Data Center Policy 2026, aiming to turn the state into a major hotspot for green and AI-powered data centers.
The plan is to attract over ₹2 lakh crore in investments and ramp up capacity by 2 gigawatts, replacing the previous policy that ended in January.
UP policy supports GPUs and jobs
This updated policy puts the spotlight on GPU-based tech, energy-efficient setups, and sustainable operations, plus offers special perks for Tier III and Tier IV data centers. There's also support for AI Compute Booster.
The government expects this move to create around 7,500 long-term jobs and nearly 50,000 short-term gigs during construction: great news for anyone eyeing opportunities in tech or IT across UP.