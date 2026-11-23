Uttar Pradesh unveils Data Centre Policy 2026 seeking over ₹2L/cr
Uttar Pradesh rolled out its Data Centre Policy 2026, hoping to pull in over ₹2 lakh crore in investments and add more than 2 gigawatts of data center capacity.
The state wants to become a major digital hub, with a special push for AI and digital services.
One cool goal: by 2030, one-half the power for these centers should come from renewable energy.
Uttar Pradesh offers subsidies and exemptions
There are some serious perks for investors: think interest subsidies up to ₹50 crore for Data Centre Parks, capital subsidies up to ₹20 crore for individual setups, and land discounts ranging from 25% to 50%.
Plus, a 100% stamp duty exemption on land purchased or leased from government authorities and a 100% electricity duty exemption for 10 years.
If you use renewables, you can also receive exemptions of up to 100% on transmission and wheeling charges, depending on the source of power.