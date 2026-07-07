Uttar Pradesh unveils Startup Policy 2026 and Data Centre Policy
Uttar Pradesh just rolled out two big updates: the Startup Policy-2026 and Data Centre Policy-2026.
The goal? Spark more innovation, help young entrepreneurs, and create jobs, while pushing toward that $1 trillion economy dream.
Both policies bring in extra perks for tech and infrastructure growth.
Startups get ₹20,000, deep-tech eligible ₹30L
Startups can now get a monthly allowance of ₹20,000 for two years, plus doubled prototype grants and seed funding.
Deep-tech ventures in AI or robotics could snag up to ₹30 lakh.
There's also a boost for incubators in Bundelkhand and Purvanchal with bigger grants to help local talent thrive.
UP seeks ₹2Lcr data center investment
The new policy aims to add 2 GW of data center capacity and attract over ₹2 lakh crore in investments.
Incentives include special benefits for Bundelkhand and Purvanchal, making Uttar Pradesh an even hotter spot for IT jobs and sustainable tech infrastructure.