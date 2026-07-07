Uttar Pradesh unveils Startup Policy 2026 and Data Centre Policy

Startups get ₹20,000, deep-tech eligible ₹30L

Startups can now get a monthly allowance of ₹20,000 for two years, plus doubled prototype grants and seed funding.

Deep-tech ventures in AI or robotics could snag up to ₹30 lakh.

There's also a boost for incubators in Bundelkhand and Purvanchal with bigger grants to help local talent thrive.