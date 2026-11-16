V Anantha Nageswaran: AI slowdown, cheaper oil may help India
India might actually benefit from the slowdown in global AI investments and cheaper oil, according to Chief Economic Adviser V Anantha Nageswaran.
Since India didn't jump head-first into the whole AI craze, its stock market is looking stronger compared to others right now; foreign investors are taking notice.
The MSCI India index has bounced back by 11% from recent lows, adding over $400 billion in value.
Lower oil prices steady Indian economy
Lower oil prices are helping keep things stable at home, domestic oil companies are holding up well, and people's spending power hasn't really taken a hit.
Even with global uncertainty, lower oil prices are providing relief to oil-marketing companies and consumers.