V Anantha Nageswaran urges growth to benefit workers and businesses
Business
India's Chief Economic Adviser V Anantha Nageswaran says real economic progress isn't just about making the country richer, it's about making sure everyone gets a fairer slice of the pie.
Speaking at a recent event, he emphasized that both workers and businesses should benefit from growth, so living standards actually improve for more people.
India growth steady 6.5% to 7%
Nageswaran pointed out that the government can help by making things easier for businesses (like cheaper power, less red tape, and affordable land), which leads to more jobs and better pay.
Even with global challenges, India's growth is holding steady at around 6.5% to 7%. The focus now is on turning that growth into real gains for everyone.