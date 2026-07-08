Vadipatti textile workers petition EPFO over unpaid PF dues 2018-2024 Business Jul 08, 2026

A group of textile workers from Vadipatti, Tamil Nadu, have petitioned the EPFO after discovering their employer never deposited provident fund money deducted from their salaries between 2018 and August 2024.

The issue came to light when worker M Sethuraman checked his UAN account and realized the funds were missing.

Despite raising a complaint back in January 2025, nothing changed.