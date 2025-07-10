Valor tops Lavasa bidding with ₹771-Crore offer
Lavasa, the hill city near Pune that's been stuck in financial trouble for years, might finally get a fresh start.
Valor Estate just outbid major players like Welspun and Yogayatan with an offer of ₹771 crore to take over the project.
For context, Lavasa owes over ₹6,600 crore—so it's still a huge challenge.
The insolvency process was restarted this year after an earlier rescue plan fell through.
The National Company Law Tribunal has given everyone 90 more days (from May 29) to sort through the bids and try to get creditors as much value as possible.
Over 1,000 homebuyers are still waiting for their homes—so there's a lot riding on what happens next.
If Valor gets the green light from regulators and creditors, it could finally put Lavasa back on track after years of uncertainty.
It's a big moment for everyone involved—from investors to people who've been waiting ages for their dream homes.