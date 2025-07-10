Valor tops Lavasa bidding with ₹771-Crore offer

NCLT has given everyone 90 more days to sort through bids

The insolvency process was restarted this year after an earlier rescue plan fell through.

The National Company Law Tribunal has given everyone 90 more days (from May 29) to sort through the bids and try to get creditors as much value as possible.

Over 1,000 homebuyers are still waiting for their homes—so there's a lot riding on what happens next.