Vapi raises $50 million, reaches $500 million valuation after Amazon Ring contract

Vapi beats over 40 AI vendors

Vapi beat out more than 40 AI voice vendors thanks to its customizable AI tools that let engineers fine-tune how live agents interact with customers.

Jason Mitura of Amazon Ring said their team saw better customer satisfaction scores and praised Vapi for delivering real results.

With over 1 billion calls handled and more than 1 million developers on its developer platform, Vapi's growth is fueled by major clients like Kavak, UnityAI, and Intuit, and now some serious backing from investors like Microsoft's M12 and Kleiner Perkins.