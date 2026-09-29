Varmora Granito opens at ₹155 on NSE, above IPO price
Business
Varmora Granito just made its stock market debut, and it was a solid one.
Shares opened at ₹155 on the NSE, about 4.73% higher than the IPO price of ₹148.
On the BSE, they started at ₹152, still above the original price.
Varmora Granito market value ₹3,435.38cr
With this strong start, Varmora's market value hit ₹3,435.38 crore.
The company's IPO raised ₹708 crore within a price band of ₹140 to ₹148 per share.
This upbeat launch suggests investors are feeling confident about Varmora's future.