Varmora Granito raises 708 cr, targets 2,500 cr revenue

With a capital spend of ₹450 crore over two years, Varmora expects to add another ₹800 crore to ₹900 crore in revenue.

They are also aiming for higher EBITDA margins (18.5% to 19.2%) and around ₹250 crore profit after tax by fiscal 2029.

The big shift? Nearly all sales this year will come from high-value glazed vitrified tiles, with GVT's contribution expected to reach 95% this year, up from 84% last year and 57% in FY23, plus they are getting into lab-grown marble to tap into India's massive marble market.