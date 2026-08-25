Varun Beverages proposes KIVA Spirits to enter RTD alcohol market
Varun Beverages, best known for bottling Pepsi, is stepping into the alcoholic drinks scene with a proposed subsidiary called KIVA Spirits and Company Limited.
Announced on August 25, 2026, this move means they'll be making and selling ready-to-drink (RTD) alcoholic beverages, subject to regulatory approvals, a big switch from their usual sodas.
KIVA names Prathmesh Mishra CEO
KIVA Spirits, a proposed subsidiary yet to be incorporated, has proposed authorized share capital of ₹10 crore and paid-up capital of ₹9 crore, all backed by Varun Beverages.
Leading the charge is Prathmesh Mishra, an industry veteran with stints at Diageo and Pernod Ricard, who's been named CEO and MD.
The company's also going global by setting up a joint venture in Tunisia for non-alcoholic drinks.
Investors seemed to like the news; shares jumped 2.34% to ₹438 after these updates.