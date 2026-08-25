Varun Beverages proposes KIVA Spirits to enter RTD alcohol market

KIVA Spirits, a proposed subsidiary yet to be incorporated, has proposed authorized share capital of ₹10 crore and paid-up capital of ₹9 crore, all backed by Varun Beverages.

Leading the charge is Prathmesh Mishra, an industry veteran with stints at Diageo and Pernod Ricard, who's been named CEO and MD.

The company's also going global by setting up a joint venture in Tunisia for non-alcoholic drinks.

Investors seemed to like the news; shares jumped 2.34% to ₹438 after these updates.