Vatsal Desai launches Vaultfy luxury travel app with AI Alfred
Vaultfy, a new luxury travel app from an entrepreneur of Indian origin, Vatsal Desai, is set to launch on September 17, 2026.
The app brings together everything from transport and dining to exclusive experiences, all powered by an AI assistant named Alfred.
The goal? To skip the middlemen, cut costs, and make global luxury travel way more personal.
Vaultfy memberships from £350 a month
Starting at £350 a month (or £3,500 a year), Vaultfy will roll out in the US the UK Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and India.
Members get access to unique perks like tennis matches with Maria Sharapova and discounted Formula One tickets for £15,000.
There are also partnerships with yacht companies and specialized chefs from Michelin-star restaurants.
Desai says Alfred isn't just another concierge. He's designed to be proactive and actually make your travel smoother.