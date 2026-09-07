VCs and Bollywood invest in AI transforming entertainment experiences
Big names in venture capital and Bollywood are pouring money into AI startups that are shaking up how we watch, play, and create content.
From smarter video editing to real-time sports analytics, these investments signal that AI is quickly becoming the new MVP in entertainment.
Premji Invest backs Runway $315 million
Premji Invest backed Runway with $315 million for next-generation video tools.
Peak XV led a $13 million round for Dashverse, which uses AI to make mobile video dramas and digital comics.
SportVot raised ₹33 crore to boost AI-powered sports analytics.
On the celebrity front, Shah Rukh Khan's family office invested in Mythik (AI meets eastern mythology), Ravi Shastri backed Smartan FitTech (AI-driven athlete insights), while Bhumi Pednekar's Maya launched music video and storytelling platforms using AI-enabled workflows, and Ajay Devgn's Prismix launched generative AI storytelling platforms.
AI fuels new storytelling and analytics
With both VCs and stars betting big, expect more creative content, smarter sports tech, and fresh ways of storytelling, all thanks to AI.