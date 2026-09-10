Vedanta Aluminium teams with OpenAI, Microsoft, SAP for AI automation
Business
Vedanta Aluminium is teaming up with OpenAI, Microsoft, and SAP to bring advanced AI and automation into its factories.
Announced at the MetALverse event in Odisha, this move aims to boost productivity, cut costs, and make operations greener, potentially unlocking up to ₹2,100 crore in value.
V-Spark brings in about 70 startups
Alongside big names like AVEVA (data analytics) and Ripik. AI (industrial vision), AutoVRse is helping train workers through immersive workforce training.
Vedanta's V-Spark innovation ecosystem has brought in about 70 startups to speed up tech adoption at plants in Odisha and Chhattisgarh.
The focus: safer workplaces, smoother operations, reliable assets, and more sustainable production.