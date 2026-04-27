Vedanta completes ₹35L and ₹15L payouts after Raigarh boiler explosion
Business
After the tragic boiler explosion at Vedanta's Raigarh plant on April 14, which claimed 25 lives and injured several others, the company has finished distributing compensation.
Each family who lost someone received ₹35 lakh, and those injured got ₹15 lakh.
Vedanta promises schooling and rehabilitation support
Vedanta isn't stopping at financial help: they've promised to fund schooling for kids of the deceased up to Class 12 and explore employment opportunities and provide skill-development support.
The company is also providing medical care, continuing salaries for the injured, and has set up a 24/7 helpline to support affected families while focusing on long-term rehabilitation and support.