Vedanta ends 30% dividend pledge for board decided flexible policy
Business
Vedanta just switched from its old promise of paying out at least 30% of profits as dividends to a more flexible, board-decided approach.
CFO Ajay Goel explained this is part of Vedanta's plan to split into five separate companies, each with its own rules for dividends.
Vedanta dividend falls to 13,279cr
This move has made some investors uneasy since they had gotten used to steady payouts.
In fiscal 2026, Vedanta's dividend dropped to 13,279 crore rupees, the lowest since fiscal 2021 and down from 16,772 crore rupees last year.
Even so, the company posted an impressive 93% total shareholder return for fiscal 2026.
Still, analysts say the new flexible policy could make Vedanta less attractive if you are mainly after regular income.