Vedanta ends 30% dividend pledge for board decided flexible policy

Vedanta dividend falls to 13,279cr

This move has made some investors uneasy since they had gotten used to steady payouts.

In fiscal 2026, Vedanta's dividend dropped to 13,279 crore rupees, the lowest since fiscal 2021 and down from 16,772 crore rupees last year.

Even so, the company posted an impressive 93% total shareholder return for fiscal 2026.

Still, analysts say the new flexible policy could make Vedanta less attractive if you are mainly after regular income.