Vedanta Oil and Gas jumps 8% after $99 million award Business Jul 09, 2026

Vedanta Oil and Gas shares shot up over 8% on Thursday after the Delhi High Court backed a $99 million award in its favor.

The stock hit ₹39.60 on the NSE, standing out among other group companies that listed after Vedanta's recent demerger, even though the company just reported a 17% drop in oil production for Q1 FY27.