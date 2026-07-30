Vedanta profit jumps 152% to ₹5,294cr, Arun Misra named CEO

Operationally, Vedanta's Zinc India division hit production at lower costs, and Ferro Alloys saw ore output jump 41%.

The company also revealed plans to spin off its real estate assets into a fresh entity called Vedanta Property Platforms Limited (VPPL).

If you're a shareholder, you'll get one VPPL share for every 20 Vedanta shares you own, meaning you'll have a stake in the new company holding about 2,200 acres of industrial land and plenty of residential and commercial space.

The goal? Unlocking more value from these assets.