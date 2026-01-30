Vedanta pushes demerger timeline to April-May 2026

Vedanta is splitting into five separate listed companies: Vedanta Ltd (which keeps base metals and Hindustan Zinc), Vedanta Aluminium, Talwandi Sabo Power Ltd, Vedanta Steel and Iron Ltd, and Malco Energy Ltd. If you own shares in Vedanta now, you'll receive one equity share in each of the four newly demerged companies (in addition to the existing Vedanta Ltd share) for every Vedanta Ltd share you hold.

Why does this matter?

Chairman Anil Agarwal wants the split wrapped up effective April 1, 2026, with listings by mid-May 2026—he says it usually takes "three to four months" once things are set.

Each new company will have its own board and about half its shares held by promoters.

Vedanta's big debt (₹48,000 crore) will be shared among these new firms based on their cash flow strength.

Agarwal believes each spin-off could become as big as Vedanta itself over time.