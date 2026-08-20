Vedanta shares rise as company reveals over $1bn net-zero spend
Business
Vedanta's stock got a boost, up more than 3%, after the company shared it has invested more than $1 billion in net-zero projects over the past five years.
The mining giant is putting serious money into renewable energy, cleaner fuels, and technology to cut its carbon footprint.
Vedanta renewables up 52% FY2025-26
Vedanta's renewable energy use shot up 52% in FY2025-26, reaching enough power to light up about 3 crore Indian homes.
With nearly 2,000 MW of installed and contracted renewable energy capacity and a goal of hitting 2.5 gigawatts by 2030, Vedanta says it is backing India's push for a greener future.