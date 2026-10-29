Vedanta to invest $25 billion in brownfield metals and energy
Vedanta Group just announced a $25 billion investment over the next three years, aiming to ramp up production in aluminum, copper, zinc, and oil and gas, all by expanding what they already own.
Vedanta founder and chairman Anil Agarwal says the focus is on "brownfield expansions," meaning it's betting on its existing businesses rather than starting from scratch.
Vedanta targets $50 billion by 2029
The company wants to jump from $30 billion to $50 billion in business by 2029 while keeping its finances healthy; Agarwal points out its debt is well managed compared with its assets.
It's also planning to double renewable energy capacity within 18 months.
If the right public sector opportunities pop up, Vedanta is open to new acquisitions too, hoping this strategy will make it a top player in critical metals and even silver soon.