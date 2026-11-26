Launched in 2022, Vegapay plans to grow its Credit Line on the UPI platform and introduce new secured credit lines backed by fixed deposits, gold, and mutual funds.

The company is also upgrading its card products (think credit cards, prepaid cards, and foreign exchange cards) and hiring more engineers and risk experts.

Already working with big names like Yes Bank and Paytm, Gaurav Mittal, Co-founder and CEO of Vegapay, says, "one platform can run many co-brand programs, each with its own limits, pricing and rules."