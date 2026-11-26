Vegapay raises $10 million Series A for ESOP liquidity and credit
Vegapay, a fintech startup, just landed $10 million in Series A funding, with Vertex Ventures Southeast Asia & India and Prosus leading the charge.
Some of this cash will let more than 40 employees sell a portion of their vested employee stock ownership plans (ESOPs), while the rest is set to ramp up Vegapay's digital credit offerings for banks and financial institutions.
Vegapay expands UPI and secured credit
Launched in 2022, Vegapay plans to grow its Credit Line on the UPI platform and introduce new secured credit lines backed by fixed deposits, gold, and mutual funds.
The company is also upgrading its card products (think credit cards, prepaid cards, and foreign exchange cards) and hiring more engineers and risk experts.
Already working with big names like Yes Bank and Paytm, Gaurav Mittal, Co-founder and CEO of Vegapay, says, "one platform can run many co-brand programs, each with its own limits, pricing and rules."