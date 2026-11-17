Velocity backed by Valar Ventures launches Vector AI shipping tool
Velocity, backed by Peter Thiel's Valar Ventures, just dropped Vector, an AI tool built to make shipping way easier for direct-to-consumer brands.
Announced today, Vector automates shipping operations across the order lifecycle, aiming to boost delivery speed and cut down on packages being sent back, while escalating exceptions requiring human intervention when required.
Vector automates shipping and reduces returns
Vector can automatically check shipments for problems, handle cash-on-delivery orders, and pick the best courier, while operating on its own.
Brands can set their priorities using simple language, and if there's a delivery hiccup, Velocity's AI voice agent VANI steps in to coordinate with customers.
More than 700 brands are already using Vector and have seen faster deliveries plus fewer returns, showing how AI could seriously upgrade how online shopping gets shipped.