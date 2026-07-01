Venice AI raises $65 million in 1st round, reaches $1B valuation

Venice AI encrypts data on-device

Venice AI keeps things private by encrypting your data before it even leaves your device and routing everything through an external proxy.

Users can pick from uncensored open-source models or closed options like OpenAI and Anthropic.

CEO Erik Voorhees says the goal is all about user privacy and freedom. Plus, their crypto tokens "VVV" and "DIEM" let you stake VVV to mint DIEM, which generates credits you can spend on the platform.