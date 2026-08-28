Venture capital eyes campus startups as campus fund nears $100 million
Venture capital firms are turning their attention to student-led startups on college campuses, thanks to some early success stories.
Campus Fund, which launched in 2020, is about to close a $100 million fund, its biggest yet, to support 60 new startups over the next decade.
They've already backed ventures like EtherealX and Digantara.
University demo days attract VC scouts
University demo days are now hotspots for VC scouting, with events like Masters's Union's demo day helping 18 student startups receive cumulative commitments of ₹4 crore earlier this year.
The National Education Policy and AI advancements are making it easier for students to build innovative companies in deeptech, consumer brands going global, and consumer tech, and enterprise AI.
Campus Fund is also expanding its network of scouts across India (and even the U.S.), but plans to keep its focus on startups growing in India.