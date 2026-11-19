Venture capital firms pledge ₹1,050cr to Karnataka deeptech startups
Big news for Karnataka's tech scene: 24 venture capital firms have pledged ₹1,050 crore to support the state's deeptech startups.
Announced at the Bengaluru Tech Summit, this move signals serious investor confidence in emerging technologies.
As IT-BT Minister Priyank Kharge put it, this is a strong vote of trust in the region's innovation.
Deeptech funding and Ideabaaz Golden Ticket
The funding will help startups working on everything from aerospace and robotics to biotech and AI.
Plus, the event introduced the Golden Ticket for Ideabaaz Season two, a platform where local innovators can pitch their ideas nationally.
It's another step forward in making Karnataka a true hotspot for cutting-edge tech.