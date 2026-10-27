Venu and Mallika Srinivasan file 8 caveats in Chennai courts
Business
The long-running TVS family dispute just got serious, with Venu and Mallika Srinivasan (plus their kids Lakshmi and Sudarshan) filing eight caveats in Chennai courts.
This move signals they are gearing up for a legal battle over who gets what, though Mallika and Lakshmi say they are still hoping for a peaceful solution through open conversations.
MoU divides Sundaram-Clayton and TVS Motor
At the heart of it all is a March 21, 2024 MoU about dividing up major family assets like Sundaram-Clayton and TVS Motor.
Mallika and Lakshmi say both children have equal rights over the family's wealth.
The split has caused clear tension in the family, with both sides preparing for what could be a drawn-out fight over the legacy.