Venu Srinivasan and Vijay Singh to leave TEDT board
Business
Venu Srinivasan (TVS Motor) and former bureaucrat Vijay Singh are leaving their trustee roles at the Tata Education and Development Trust (TEDT) on May 11.
This happened because Mehli Mistry voted against their reappointments: TEDT requires all trustees to agree.
Now, only Noel Tata, Mehli Mistry, and Jehangir Mistry will remain on the board.
Tata Trusts file caveats amid disputes
TEDT is part of the larger Tata Trusts group, which owns most of Tata Sons.
The resignations come amid ongoing governance issues: Srinivasan also left another trust in April after a complaint by Mistry.
Meanwhile, other Tata trusts have filed caveats in court as internal disputes continue.
There is even talk that Tata Sons should consider going public after decades of shareholder waiting.