Venu Srinivasan and Vijay Singh to leave TEDT board

Tata Trusts file caveats amid disputes

TEDT is part of the larger Tata Trusts group, which owns most of Tata Sons.

The resignations come amid ongoing governance issues: Srinivasan also left another trust in April after a complaint by Mistry.

Meanwhile, other Tata trusts have filed caveats in court as internal disputes continue.

There is even talk that Tata Sons should consider going public after decades of shareholder waiting.