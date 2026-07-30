Veritas Finance refiles IPO to raise ₹900 cr with SEBI
Veritas Finance just refiled for an IPO with SEBI, aiming to raise ₹900 crore through new shares and offering up to 1.28 crore shares from current investors.
The move comes as the regulatory approval for their earlier, bigger IPO plan (₹2,800 crore) is about to expire, so they're switching gears and going for a more focused raise.
Veritas eyes ₹180 cr pre IPO
Founded in 2015, Veritas lends to MSMEs and self-employed folks. They might also do a pre-IPO placement of up to ₹180 crore, which could shrink the main offer a bit.
Their assets under management hit ₹9,134 crore by March 2026, growing at an impressive 26.33% per year recently.
In FY26 (year ended March 31, 2026), the company reported a profit of ₹330.3 crore and disbursements of ₹4,579.5 crore across 444 branches in 10 states plus one union territory.