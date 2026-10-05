Vi offers free roaming across 170-plus-countries on selected postpaid/prepaid plans
Business
Vi just made travel way easier: They're giving free international roaming on selected postpaid and prepaid plans across 170-plus countries.
No more surprise bills or scrambling for add-ons when you land abroad.
This is part of Vi's new "We Love All" promise to make your mobile experience smoother, wherever you go.
Vi doubles down on customer-first focus
Vi's latest Vi pe sab hain VIP campaign is all about making every customer feel special, whether you're a student, business owner, or anyone in between.
Vi has signaled that this is just the beginning, with more to come as Vi doubles down on putting customers first.