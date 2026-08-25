Vi shares jump 7.11% amid SBI buzz on ₹45,000 cr
Vodafone Idea (Vi) shares jumped 7.11% to ₹15.07 on Tuesday, August 25, 2026, after buzz about a major debt package led by SBI.
SBI is reportedly willing to sanction its portion of the proposed loan once the other lenders approve their respective commitments.
Vi is looking for ₹45,000 crore to expand its network.
Vi raised ₹6,400 cr so far
So far, Vi has raised ₹6,400 crore, including ₹1,183 crore from Aditya Birla Group, and has secured more funds from Indian banks and overseas lenders.
With a fresh loan in the works and over ₹9,000 crore in equipment and capital expenditure orders from Nokia, Ericsson, and Samsung, Vi seems focused on boosting its network and staying competitive.
The company's stock has climbed 14.85% over the past month, way ahead of the broader market's gains.