Victoria Beckham brand posts 1st operating profit of £7.3m

It wasn't a smooth ride: Beckham's brand struggled for years with big debts and some pretty extravagant spending (like a £70,000-a-year flower budget, as she shared in her Netflix documentary).

Things started looking up when Victoria Beckham Beauty launched in 2019; it now brings in two-thirds of the company's revenue because it's more profitable.

Victoria Beckham said she turned to David Beckham for financial support during difficult periods, while David Belhassen said the company needed restructuring after he got involved in 2017.

The brand's turnaround really shows how persistence (and some teamwork) can pay off.