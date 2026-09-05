Victoria Beckham brand posts 1st operating profit of £7.3m
Victoria Beckham's fashion and beauty brand just hit its first-ever operating profit in 2025, after nearly two decades of trying.
The company recorded £7.3 million and 15% sales growth, and is calling this result a "wazny kamien milowy."
Growth continued into 2026, with revenues again rising at double-digit pace.
Victoria Beckham Beauty drives 2-thirds revenue
It wasn't a smooth ride: Beckham's brand struggled for years with big debts and some pretty extravagant spending (like a £70,000-a-year flower budget, as she shared in her Netflix documentary).
Things started looking up when Victoria Beckham Beauty launched in 2019; it now brings in two-thirds of the company's revenue because it's more profitable.
Victoria Beckham said she turned to David Beckham for financial support during difficult periods, while David Belhassen said the company needed restructuring after he got involved in 2017.
The brand's turnaround really shows how persistence (and some teamwork) can pay off.