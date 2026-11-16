Meesho Founder and CEO Vidit Aatrey bought two side-by-side plots in Bengaluru's Epsilon Residential Villas for a total of ₹83.81 crore.

The land, 33,485 square feet in all, was sold by Divya Gokulnath and Deeptha Akhila Raghavan, who are wives of BYJU'S founder BYJU Raveendran and his brother Riju Raghavan, respectively.

The deal wrapped up in late July.