Vidit Aatrey buys Bengaluru plots from BYJU'S wives for ₹83.81cr
Meesho Founder and CEO Vidit Aatrey bought two side-by-side plots in Bengaluru's Epsilon Residential Villas for a total of ₹83.81 crore.
The land, 33,485 square feet in all, was sold by Divya Gokulnath and Deeptha Akhila Raghavan, who are wives of BYJU'S founder BYJU Raveendran and his brother Riju Raghavan, respectively.
The deal wrapped up in late July.
Deeds include extensive indemnities and warranties
Gokulnath and Raghavan sold their plots for approximately ₹26,280 and ₹23,521 per square foot, respectively, a big-ticket move that comes as BYJU'S parent company faces legal troubles.
To keep things clean, the sale deeds included extensive indemnification clauses and representations, and warranties that the properties are self-acquired assets, free of encumbrances and not subject to attachments or proceedings under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, or tax statutes.