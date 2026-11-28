Vijay Sales Black Friday sale offers up to 65% off
Vijay Sales just kicked off its Black Friday sale, offering up to 65% off on gadgets and home appliances.
The deals run through Cyber Monday and cover big names like Apple, Samsung, and OnePlus.
You can shop these offers both online and in stores.
iPhone 17 ₹93,490 OnePlus N6x ₹17,999
Highlights include the iPhone 17 at ₹93,490 and the OnePlus N6x 5G for ₹17,999.
There are solid deals on laptops like HP OmniBook 3 and Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3, plus gaming laptops with up to 40% off.
Home essentials like Dyson air purifiers and KENT air fryers are also seeing major price drops.
On top of that, you can grab ixigo flight vouchers worth up to ₹5,000 and get extra bank discounts: some savings go as high as ₹20,000 on eligible purchases.