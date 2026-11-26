Vijay Singh challenges Tata Trust lawsuit over N Chandrasekaran reappointment
Vijay Singh, vice chairman and trustee of Sir Dorabji Tata Trust, has stepped in to challenge the trust's decision to sue Tata Sons over N Chandrasekaran's reappointment as executive chairman.
He is worried this legal fight could disrupt an upcoming board meeting and make it harder for the group to stay on track with Reserve Bank of India (RBI) rules.
Vijay Singh seeks pause pending review
Singh is raising a red flag about using charitable funds for internal power struggles, especially since Tata Sons now faces stricter RBI oversight as a top-tier nonbanking financial company (NBFC).
He wants all decisions reviewed and spending paused until there is an independent check, and suggests bringing the RBI's perspective straight to court to clear things up before the big board meeting on November 30.