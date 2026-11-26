Vijay Singh requests probe into trust funding Tata Sons lawsuit
Vijay Singh, vice chairman and trustee at Sir Dorabji Tata Trust, has asked for a probe into whether the trust's charity money is being misused to fund a lawsuit against Tata Sons.
He flagged this right after a new circular allowed the legal action, even though both he and another vice chairman objected.
Singh worries this move could delay Tata Sons's stock market debut.
Singh seeks transparency in charity decisions
Singh is pushing for more transparency around how big decisions are made with charitable funds, especially since the proposed case could impact who leads Tata Sons next.
He also wants to make sure any legal steps taken actually fit the trust's charitable goals, so that charitable funds aren't used for the wrong reasons.