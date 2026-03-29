Former Raymond chairman Vijaypat Singhania passes away at 87

Vijaypat Singhania, the former chairman of the Raymond Group and a Padma Bhushan awardee, has passed away in Mumbai. He was 87 years old. His son Gautam Singhania, who is the current Chairman and Managing Director of the Raymond Group, announced his death on X . "A visionary leader, philanthropist, and an inspiring personality, whose legacy will continue to guide and inspire generations," Gautam wrote.

Final rites Last rites at Chandanwadi, Mumbai today Singhania's last rites will be performed at Chandanwadi in Mumbai at 3:00pm today. He is survived by his wife Ashadevi Singhania and three children: Madhupati, Shephali Ruia, and Gautam. Born on October 4, 1938, Singhania took over as chairman of the Raymond Group in 1980. He played a key role in transforming the company into a leading name in men's fashion.

Accomplishments Singhania was given these awards Apart from his contributions to the textile industry, Singhania was also an accomplished aviator. He held the world record for the highest altitude gained in a hot air balloon. The Indian government honored him with two prestigious awards: the Tenzing Norgay National Adventure Award in 2001 for his achievements in aviation, and the Padma Bhushan in 2006 for his overall contributions.

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