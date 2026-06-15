Vikram Misri announces UPI acceptance at Eiffel Tower and airports
Business
Indian tourists can now pay digitally at the Eiffel Tower and top airports in France, thanks to UPI going live there.
Announced by Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri in Nice, this move makes travel payments easier and marks a cool step forward for India-France tech collaboration.
Modi Macron sign 19 new agreements
UPI is going to be available in the coming week at Charles de Gaulle Airport in Paris and Nice Airport, with plans to roll out across more cities and transport hubs.
During talks between Prime Minister Modi and President Macron, both countries signed 19 new agreements covering AI, trade, healthcare, and more, showing they are serious about growing their partnership.