Vikram Misri outlines India's semiconductor strategy to build indigenous capabilities
Business
India said its semiconductor strategy focuses on building up indigenous capabilities in chip design, packaging, and manufacturing.
Announced by Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri at SEMICON India 2026, the plan also puts a spotlight on teaming up with global tech partners to strengthen India's place in the worldwide chip game.
India seeks long term partnerships
Misri pointed out that India's large market, skilled workforce, and stable politics give it a real edge.
Instead of chasing quick wins, India wants long-term partnerships: complementing each other's strengths is how Misri put it.
The goal? To be seen as a reliable partner where companies can grow and innovate together, not just compete.