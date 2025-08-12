Vikram Solar's ₹1,500cr IPO to open next week

Vikram Solar, one of India's leading solar panel makers, is launching its IPO from August 19-21. The company aims to raise ₹1,500 crore through new shares and will also see promoters sell 1.7 crore shares.

What does Vikram Solar do? Vikram Solar designs and manufactures solar modules—basically the tech that turns sunlight into electricity.

With a strong presence in the renewable energy sector, they're now looking to expand their manufacturing capacity even further.

Why is the company going public? Funds from the IPO will help build a massive new solar cell and module facility in Tamil Nadu and expand existing plants. The goal: boost total production capacity to 20.5GW by FY27.

If you're interested in clean energy or watching how India's green tech scene is growing, this is one worth keeping an eye on.