Vikran Engineering shares pop on debut: What to know
Vikran Engineering kicked off its stock market journey on a high note this Wednesday, with shares listing at a 2.78% premium on BSE and a 2% premium on NSE above the IPO price.
The IPO was a hit—oversubscribed nearly 25 times between August 26-29, raising ₹772 crore at ₹97 per share.
Order book worth ₹2,442 crore means steady work ahead
Vikran Engineering handles big engineering projects—think power transmission, water supply, and railway electrification—across 22 states in India.
By June 2025, they'd wrapped up 45 projects worth ₹1,920 crore and are currently working on another batch valued at ₹5,120 crore.
Their order book of ₹2,442 crore means steady work (and revenue) for the next two years.
Financials and challenges
The company's revenues jumped from ₹524 crore in FY23 to ₹916 crore in FY25 (a solid annual growth rate of about 32%), with profits rising to nearly ₹78 crore.
They use an asset-light model—leasing most equipment—to stay nimble and control costs.
Still, they face challenges like high working capital needs and a temporary ban on new Railways projects.