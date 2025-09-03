Vikran Engineering shares pop on debut: What to know

Vikran Engineering handles big engineering projects—think power transmission, water supply, and railway electrification—across 22 states in India. By June 2025, they'd wrapped up 45 projects worth ₹1,920 crore and are currently working on another batch valued at ₹5,120 crore. Their order book of ₹2,442 crore means steady work (and revenue) for the next two years.

Financials and challenges

The company's revenues jumped from ₹524 crore in FY23 to ₹916 crore in FY25 (a solid annual growth rate of about 32%), with profits rising to nearly ₹78 crore.

They use an asset-light model—leasing most equipment—to stay nimble and control costs.

Still, they face challenges like high working capital needs and a temporary ban on new Railways projects.