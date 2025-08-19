Next Article
Vikran Engineering to raise ₹772 crore via IPO
Vikran Engineering, a Mumbai-based infrastructure company, is launching its IPO with shares priced between ₹92 and ₹97.
The offer opens August 26 and closes August 29, aiming to raise ₹772 crore—mostly through new shares, with a small portion from promoters selling their stake.
Funds will be used for working capital
Most of the funds (₹541 crore) will boost the company's working capital.
As of June 30, 2025, Vikran had finished 45 projects in 14 states and was working on 44 more across 16 states.
The company grew its revenue by over 16% in fiscal 2025 to ₹916 crore, with profits up slightly at ₹78 crore.