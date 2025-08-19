Vikran Engineering to raise ₹772 crore via IPO

Funds will be used for working capital

Most of the funds (₹541 crore) will boost the company's working capital.

As of June 30, 2025, Vikran had finished 45 projects in 14 states and was working on 44 more across 16 states.

The company grew its revenue by over 16% in fiscal 2025 to ₹916 crore, with profits up slightly at ₹78 crore.