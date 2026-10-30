Vimal Kapur says Honeywell AI will not cause layoffs
Business
Honeywell CEO Vimal Kapur wants employees to know: AI isn't here to take your job (it's here to help you do more).
He explained that as the company brings in more AI, roles will shift but layoffs aren't on the table.
Instead, he encouraged everyone at Honeywell to learn and use AI tools, saying it's the best way to stay valuable at work.
Honeywell prioritizes reskilling, data center demand
To make this transition smoother, Honeywell is focusing on reskilling people so they can move into new roles as automation grows.
Demand for AI infrastructure has shot up: data center orders have more than doubled this year, with almost $50 million in bookings just from India.
Kapur highlighted that Indian teams are key to driving innovation and global growth, all without needing a bigger workforce.