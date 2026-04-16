Vinay Kwatra meets US officials to advance India-US trade pact
Business
India's Ambassador Vinay Kwatra just met top US officials to push forward a major trade agreement between the two countries.
Both sides are hoping this bilateral trade agreement (BTA) will make it easier for Indian products to enter the US with tariffs already set to drop to 18% after a recent early-phase deal.
US probes complicate India trade talks
An Indian team is heading to the US soon for more talks, but things aren't totally smooth: US investigations into labor practices and production issues are making negotiations tricky.