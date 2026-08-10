Vinay Subramanyam named Mondelez India vice president of marketing
Business
Vinay Subramanyam is stepping in as the new vice president of marketing at Mondelez India, taking over from Nitin Saini, who's now heading to South-East Asia as general manager in Indonesia.
With over two decades in the consumer goods world, Subramanyam is set to bring fresh ideas and energy.
Samir Jain praises Subramanyam's brand building
Subramanyam comes from Kellanova (now Mars Snacking), where he served as Head of Marketing, South Asia, and has also worked with brands like Britannia and VIP.
Mondelez India's president, Samir Jain, says his knack for brand building and team leadership will help the company grow even faster.
The team also gave a warm shout-out to Saini for boosting Mondelez's position as a top snacking brand before his big move abroad.