Vincent Mortier says India overlooked in global AI investment wave
India isn't getting much attention in the current wave of global AI investments, according to Vincent Mortier, deputy CEO and global CIO at Amundi.
While investors are flocking to US tech giants, Mortier thinks India has real potential thanks to its growth and strong macroeconomic fundamentals.
Vincent Mortier urges diversification into India
Mortier sees India's lack of spotlight as a chance for investors to diversify their portfolios.
He points out that today, those discussions are far less frequent, with investors more focused on India's growth prospects, market opportunities and macroeconomic fundamentals.
He also believes the Indian rupee could stabilize in the medium term and feels India deserves a bigger spot in global market indices, saying India's representation in global benchmarks does not fully reflect its economic weight, market capitalisation or growth prospects.